‘Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance’ Game to Launch in ‘Fortnite’ Following Netflix Anime Release

“Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance” will launch as a game within Epic Games’ “Fornite” in connection with the Oct. 17 release of Netflix’s anime series of the same name.

From Bandai Namco Entertainment America and Look North World, the Unreal Engine 5-powered “island” within the online “Fornite” platform will be a free activiation “where players participate in a Team Deathmatch-style game in the ‘Fortnite’ universe. Started by one of the founding members of Bungie, the creators of ‘Halo,’ Look North World leverages new and emerging creator platforms, like UEFN and Curseforge, to build games for millions of existing players.”

Per the game’s description, “During matches, players will power up their faction’s respective Mobile Suits by collecting points and assists for their team. Once powered up, a pilot is chosen from each team to unleash the awesome destructive power of their team’s Mobile Suit – the Gundam EX for the EFSF or the ZAKU II (Unidentified Type) Solari for the Zeon forces, helping their teams turn the tide of battle and securing victory.”

The “Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance” game will launch soon after Netflix debuts the “Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance” anime series Oct. 17.

“Working with Look North World to help bring ‘Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance’ to life as a game within ‘Fortnite’ has been a wonderful experience,” Bandai Namco Entertainment America senior vice president of corporate development Karim Farghaly said. “Their ability to create exciting games for millions of fans and players on Creator Platforms like Fortnite is limitless, and adapting the upcoming Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance anime to a thrilling Team Deathmatch game highlights the power of Unreal Engine and the ingenuity and skill of Look North World. We can’t wait for Gundam fans to begin their Fortnite battles.”

“By building Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance within UEFN, we are able to combine the familiar team-based and competitive play of Fortnite with the power of Gundam. This approach allows us to deliver a unique, social, and fun experience to all Fortnite players. We are excited to partner with Bandai Namco Entertainment to bring the iconic Gundam universe to life in this new, interactive format,” said Alex Seropian, Founder and CEO of Look North World.

