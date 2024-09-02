Gunfire heard in Congo's main prison in Kinshasa during an attempted jailbreak

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Heavy gunfire rang out early Monday morning from Congo’s largest prison in the capital, Kinshasa, as inmates tried to break out from the overcrowded facility, authorities said.

Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya confirmed on X that there was an "an attempted escape.” Local media reported security forces killed some of those who tried to flee.

The gunfire from inside the prison started around midnight, residents said. By Monday morning, the road leading to the prison had been cordoned off by security forces.

“Security services are on site to restore order and security (and) the population of Kinshasa is urged not to panic,” Muyaya said.

Videos purporting to be from inside the prison showed several bodies on the ground.

The Makala prison, which is Congo’s main penitentiary with a capacity for 1,500 people, holds over 12,000 inmates most of whom are awaiting trial, Amnesty International said in its latest country report. It has recorded previous jailbreaks, including in 2017 when an attack by a religious sect freed dozens.

Authorities had been trying to reduce overcrowding, with dozens of inmates released in recent months.

There was no public comment on Monday's incident yet from Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, who is in China on an official visit.

Justice Minister Constant Mutamba called the attack a “premeditated act of sabotage” that was carried out against efforts to improve the condition of prisons.

“Investigations are underway to identify and severely punish those who instigated these acts of sabotage. They will receive a stern response,” Mutamba said.

The minister also announced a ban on the transfer of inmates from the prison and said authorities will build a new prison, among other efforts to reduce overcrowding.

Associated Press writer Christina Malkia contributed to this report.

Jean-yves Kamale, The Associated Press