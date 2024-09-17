Gunfire heard in Mali's capital

Footage shows plumes of smoke rising above the city [AFP]

Gunfire has been heard in Mali's capital, Bamako, leading to reports that at least one base housing security forces has come under attack.

Videos on social media show smoke rising from a part of the city, with some suggesting the plumes were coming from a police or military facility.

Security sources told French news outlets RFI and AFP that armed men attacked one or more camps in the capital.

Mali is one of several West African countries that have been fighting an Islamist insurgency for more than a decade. But it is not clear who is behind this shooting.

The military seized power in a coup in 2021, accusing the government of failing to do enough to quell the insurgency.

However, three years later, there is no sign of the attacks ending.

Witnesses told the Reuters news agency that the gunshots began at around 05:30 local time (05:30 GMT).

People heading to the mosque for morning prayers had turned back as shots rang out, Reuters said.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

[Getty Images/BBC]

