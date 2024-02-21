Gunman who shot teenage moped rider lying on ground after being knocked off bike in Brixton is jailed

Christian Assi shot a teenager who had been flung from his moped. (Met)

A gunman who shot a moped rider who had been deliberately flung off his bike in south London has been jailed.

Christian Assi, 20, jumped out of the passenger side of a Range Rover which forced the 18-year-old to crash.

He then stood over the teenager with a shotgun and blasted him in the arm as he lay on the road in Brixton Hill, Croydon Crown Court had heard.

Assisi from of Lewisham, was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment on Monday after being found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was handed concurrent jail sentences of five years for GBH and 22 months for possession of a shotgun without a certificate.

The court head that the Range Rover had pursued the victim before knocking him off his at around 7.15pm on May 12, 2022.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was required to undergo surgery for his injury.

Assi ran from the scene still brandishing the gun as terrified onlookers took cover.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command launched an investigation and quickly set about carrying out a detailed analysis of CCTV footage.

This showed Assi stopping in a doorway as he ran from the scene and handing the firearm to a second man who ran to a nearby block of flats.

CCTV footage showed the man leaving the block a short time later no longer in possession of the firearm.

This man was Edmund Sido, 53, of no fixed address. He was arrested and charged and subsequently pleaded guilty on March 13 to possession of a shotgun. He was sentenced to 33 months’ imprisonment at the same hearing.

Assi was arrested on June 8, 2022, after a search of his property revealed items of clothing he had worn during the shooting.

Detective Constable Chris Bryant, who led the investigation, said: “Assi is a dangerous individual who had no regard for either his victim or the wider public. This incident could easily have resulted in tragedy and Assi’s brazenness in then running through a street busy with people and traffic whilst brandishing a shotgun gives just some indication of his recklessness.

"We will not tolerate such wanton violence and continue to relentlessly pursue those intent on carrying and using guns on our streets."