Gunmen kill at least 23 passengers taken from vehicles in an attack in southwest Pakistan
Gunmen fatally shot at least 23 passengers after identifying them and taking them from buses, vehicles, and trucks in one of the deadliest attacks in restive southwestern Pakistan, police and officials said on Monday. The killings occurred overnight in Musakhail, a district in Baluchistan province, a senior police official said. The attackers burned at least 10 vehicles before fleeing the scene. (AP video by Rehmat Khan)