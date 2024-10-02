Gunmen kill at least 6 in Tel Aviv shortly before Iranian missiles target Israel

Two gunmen killed at least six people in a suspected terrorist attack in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv on Tuesday, shortly before the start of Iran's missile attack against Israel. No group has claimed responsibility.

At least six people were killed and nine wounded on Tuesday when two gunmen got off a tram in Tel Aviv and opened fire on passers-by, before themselves being shot dead by security forces and an armed civilian, Israeli police said.

Police labelled the incident a terrorist attack but there was no immediate claim of responsibility from armed Palestinian factions or other militant groups. Shortly after the attacks, air raid sirens sounded as Iran launched missiles toward Israel.

Israel has been on high alert for months as the war in Gaza approaches its first anniversary and the escalating conflict in Lebanon appeared set to draw in Iran.

Footage broadcast by Israeli television channels showed the two gunmen getting off the train and opening fire on people on the platform. As well as the six dead, at least nine people were wounded with varying degrees of injuries, police said.

Medics and paramedics provided on-site treatment to a number of wounded people with varying degrees of injuries, including some who were unconscious, the MDA ambulance service said.

In a statement on the social media platform X, he said he would demand in cabinet that members of the suspects’ families be deported to Gaza and their homes destroyed.

