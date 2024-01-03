Guns, abortion, voting: New state laws on host of contentious issues take effect this week

Amidst fireworks and cheers at midnight Sunday, several state laws went into effect.

Campaigns for the 2024 election ramp up and some of the new laws address issues central to voters, such as guns and health care for women and the LGBTQ community. Other laws have changed access to voting itself.

More than 20 states have increased the minimum wage as part of the slate of new laws going into effect with the new year.

Laws in California, Illinois and New York, target book bans, gendered retail and puppy mills.

Here are some laws that went into effect Jan. 1, and what to know about them.

Gun regulation

Guns are used in most of the mass killings in the U.S. and these states enacted new laws to change gun-ownership regulations

California - Prohibits carrying concealed weapons in 26 public places, whether gun owner has a concealed carry license or not. The law has been wrapped up in legal battles, but is going into effect while simultaneously being challenged in court, the Associated Press reported.

Colorado - New law prohibits possessing or transporting an unfinished firearm frame or receiver, unless it has a serial number. The ban on "ghost guns" was challenged in federal court shortly after becoming effective Monday, CBS News reported.

Illinois - Bans sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons, with certain exceptions. Challenges to the law went to the Illinois Supreme Court, which ruled in August 2023 to uphold the ban.

Washington State - Those wishing to buy a firearm now must wait through a "cool off" period, undergoing a background check and a 10-business-day delay.

A law going into effect Feb. 13 will require all Michigan gun buyers to go through a background check.

Protecting and banning abortions and gender affirming health care

As part of a wave of bills across the country limiting access to gender-affirming care, bills in the following states are now in effect:

West Virginia - New law bans hormone and puberty blockers for minors with exceptions for those at risk of self-harm or diagnosed with gender dysphoria by two or more medical providers, the Associated Press reported.

Louisiana - The law, which was enacted after the legislature overturned the governor's veto, now bans gender-affirming care for minors.

Idaho's law banning gender affirming care for minors was scheduled to go into effect Monday, but a federal judge blocked it last Thursday, NBC News reported. In Maryland, a law went into effect requiring Medicaid to cover gender-affirming care in a "nondiscriminatory manner," CNN reported.

In the wake of the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, several states have made moves to ban, protect or put abortion on the ballot.

Illinois now prohibits automatic license plate readers from sharing data with states that might use it to prosecute someone traveling for an abortion.

California will legally protect doctors who ship abortion pills to other states, the New York Times reported.

New Jersey pharmacists can provide birth control over the counter, ABC 7 reported.

New state voting laws take effect ahead of 2024

In 2023, more than 40 states passed new voting laws, USA TODAY previously reported. At least 14 of those will make it harder for people to vote, according to a report by The Brennan Center.

North Carolina is making changes to the state board of elections effective as of Monday that will weaken the governor's oversight of the elections.

Connecticut allows early voting as of Jan 1. It is one of many states that recently enacted more expansive voting laws.

More than 20 states increased minimum wage

According to data from GovDocs, here are the increases in minimum wage going into effect in 2024:

Alaska: Increasing from $10.85 to $11.73

Arizona: Increasing from $13.85 to $14.35

California: Increasing from $15.50 to $16

Colorado: Increasing from $13.65 to $14.42

Connecticut: Increasing from $15 to $15.69

Delaware: Increasing from $11.75 to $13.25

Washington, D.C.: $17 minimum wage (annually adjusted for inflation)

Florida: Increasing from $12 to $13 (on September 30)

Hawaii: Increasing from $12 to $14

Illinois: Increasing from $13 to $14

Maine: Increasing from $13.80 to $14.15

Maryland: Increasing to $15 for employers of all sizes

Michigan: Increasing from $10.10 to $10.33

Minnesota: Increasing from $10.59 to $10.85 for large employers, and $8.63 to $8.85 for other employees

Missouri: Increasing from $12 to $12.30

Montana: Increasing from $9.95 to $10.30

Nebraska: Increasing from $10.50 to $12

Nevada: Increasing from $10.25 or $11.25 (depending on health benefits) to $12

New Jersey: Increasing from $14.13 to $15.13

New York: Increasing from $14.20 to $15

Ohio: Increasing from $10.10 to $10.45

Oregon: $14.20 minimum wage (annually adjusted for inflation)

Rhode Island: Increasing from $13 to $14

South Dakota: Increasing to $11.20 (indexed, increases each year)

Vermont: Increasing from $13.18 to $13.67

Washington: Increasing from $15.74 to $16.28

Other laws going into effect as of 2024

New York state has banned the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail pet stores, according to a release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

California now requires certain retailers to provide a gender-neutral area for childcare items and toys. The bill was signed into law in October 2021 and establishes cash penalties up to $500 for violations.

Illinois's ban on book bans is now in effect, according to a release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office.

Contributing: Associated Press; Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press; Laurel Demkovich, Washington State Standard; Greg Hilburn, Shreveport Times; Rachel Looker, USA TODAY

