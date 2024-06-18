Guns and drugs seized in joint operation involving Columbus Police, ATF and DEA

A man was taken into custody on multiple drug and gun charges following a joint operation Monday between Columbus police and federal agencies.

The Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit worked in collaboration with ATF and the DEA to execute search warrants at three residences associated with 31-year-old Clayton Smith, according to a news release.

The operation began in the 4700 block of 11th Ave. where Smith briefly got away after agents attempted to apprehend him, according to police.

Agents later observed Smith being dropped off at a residence linked to Smith in the 4400 block of Curry St., according to police. “The Entry Team responded and took Smith into custody without incident,” the release stated.

Police said search warrants were executed at the Curry Street residence and a residence in the 6900 block of Bullet Blvd. following Smith’s arrest.

Police said Methamphetamine, marijuana, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin (that tested positive for fentanyl), multiple guns, cars, and cash was seized during the joint operation.

Items seized include the following, according to police:

• 183.5 grams Methamphetamine (street value $8,257.50)

• 436.4 grams Marijuana (street value $4,364)

• 50.4 grams Powder Cocaine (street value $2,520)

• 6.1 grams Crack Cocaine (street value $305)

• 26.5 grams Heroin - tested positive for Fentanyl (street value $1,855)

• HK VP9 9mm pistol

• Smith & Wesson 45 Tactical .45 pistol

• Taurus G2C 9mm pistol

• Springfield XD 9mm pistol

• Palmetto Armory PA15 5.56 rifle (reported stolen)

• 2009 Ford Fusion

• 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

• 2013 Chrysler 200

• Cash - $6,159

• Additional electronics and tools

Police said Smith is charged with the following:

• Trafficking Heroin

• Trafficking Methamphetamine

• Trafficking Cocaine

• Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

• Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

• Theft by Receiving Stolen Firearm

• Drug Related Objects

• Obstruction

“This operation demonstrates the effectiveness of joint efforts between local and federal agencies in combating narcotics trafficking and firearm-related crimes,” the release stated.