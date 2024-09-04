Guns flood the nation's capital. Maryland, D.C. attorneys general point at top sellers.

The nation's capital is grappling with a deadly flood of weapons. Prosecutors are pointing fingers at three federally licensed gun stores in Maryland.

Attorneys general of Maryland and Washington D.C. filed a lawsuit Tuesday against three gun shops for selling firearms to a straw purchaser – the same stores identified as the top retailers of recovered crime guns in Maryland between August 2020 and July 2021, according to a report commissioned by the state attorney general’s office.

According to the lawsuit, the three stores in Montgomery County, Maryland, roughly 25 miles northwest of Washington D.C., collectively sold 34 semiautomatic pistols to one person in six months. Only two remained with the purchaser, while the rest are presumed to be trafficked, prosecutors said.

Some have been recovered from people accused of assault, a stabbing, and drug distribution, the lawsuit added, while most remain unaccounted for.

"Federally licensed gun dealers know the law and they know what to look for to spot possibleillegal trafficking. As this lawsuit demonstrates, gun dealers cannot just choose to ignore these warning signs and guardrails," said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. "Let this be a warning to other dealers who put public safety at risk to make a profit: We are watching, and we will hold you accountable for illegal conduct that fuels gun violence across our region."

The lawsuit comes as public health experts and gun safety advocates warn about an alarming level of gun violence across the nation — guns are the leading killer of children in the U.S. and kill nearly 50,000 people a year. Lawsuits in other states have also targeted sellers and traffickers as culprits in gun crimes, including New Jersey, Michigan, and Philadelphia.

Lawsuit: Man bought 34 guns in 6 months

Three federally licensed gun stores – Engage Armament, United Gun Shop and Atlantic Guns – collectively sold Demetrius Minor, an "obvious straw purchaser," 34 guns between April 6 and October 5, 2021, according to the lawsuit filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

According to Engage Armament’s records cited in the lawsuit, Minor spent more than $31,000 at the one store for at least 25 guns. In July 2021 alone, he came to the store at least four times and bought five guns, prosecutors said.

Minor gave many of the weapons to a relative, Donald Willis, a Washington D.C. resident with a record of violent felonies, the lawsuit said, and Willis then spread the guns to other "dangerous individuals." Minor has been convicted for his role in the straw sales. But Tuesday's lawsuit said the stores "who chose profits over safety" have faced no consequences for their "critical role in fueling gun violence" in the D.C. metro region.

At least nine of the weapons, which the lawsuit contends were "illegally sold," were found at crime scenes in Washington D.C. and surrounding Maryland suburbs. "Many more are likely in the hands of other individuals legally barred from possessing firearms and will be used in future crimes," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit cites a federally required form to buy a gun — the ATF firearms transaction record — which is used to determine whether a gun sale is legal. The form notes that straw purchases are illegal, meaning the firearm must go to the person who legally bought it. It also states that the seller is responsible for ensuring the sale is legal, and simply conducting a background check does not fulfill obligations.

The lawsuit notes that just as straw purchases are illegal, it is also against the law for a firearm dealer to help advance illegal sales, and federal law requires licensed dealers to report when an unlicensed buyer purchases two or more handguns within five days.

Atlantic Guns denied the straw sales allegations in a statement to USA TODAY on Tuesday.

"Atlantic Guns, Inc. has never and will never knowingly sell to someone who we have reason to believe is committing a straw purchase," the store said, declining to comment further before review of the lawsuit.

Engage Armament and United Gun Shop didn't immediately return USA TODAY's requests for comment.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, Washington D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb and Everytown Law announce lawsuit on Sept. 3, 2024, against three gun stores accused of knowingly selling 34 guns to a straw purchaser.

Cities and states across U.S. go after sellers to battle gun violence

The lawsuit Tuesday is the latest to sweep the nation as cities and victims of shootings target firearm stores and traffickers to battle gun violence.

Last July, Philadelphia announced a lawsuit against three vendors that the city said were the source of more than 1,300 crime guns between 2015 and 2019. The weapons were used in shootings, a home invasion, drug crimes, vehicle theft, and more, according to the city.

Three Missouri men were charged earlier this year for illegally selling guns to the people who fired shots into the Super Bowl victory parade that killed a mother and injured over 20 people earlier this year.

In Michigan, the parents of a 14-year-old Oxford High School student who was severely injured in a 2021 mass killing, named a gun store as one of the defendants in a lawsuit, alleging Acme Shooting Goods negligently and illegally sold the firearm used in the school assault that killed four people and wounded seven others. Acme sold the gun to the shooter’s father while ignoring signs it was a straw purchase, the lawsuit alleged.

In July 2023, a northern Indiana gun shop that police called a key supplier of Chicago's criminal firearms market announced it was closing its doors after Chicago sued Westforth Sports in 2021 over what it said was a pattern of illegal gun sales.

A USA TODAY investigation earlier this year found the majority of guns used in crimes are sold by a small fraction of the nation’s gun shops. Two of the Maryland gun shops named in Tuesday’s lawsuit – United and Atlantic – were on a list by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives of stores that sold at least 25 guns traced to a crime over a year that were purchased within the past three years.

Contributing: Nick Penzenstadler and Grace Hauck, USA TODAY

