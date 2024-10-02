Ian Hislop 'inside black cab struck by gunshot' near Private Eye office in Soho

Police have launched an investigation after a gunshot struck the back window of a taxi reportedly carrying the Private Eye editor Ian Hislop in Soho.

The cab’s driver told the Met Police he was stuck in traffic when a shot was fired towards his vehicle, striking the window just after 10am on Tuesday.

Have I Got News For You panelist Mr Hislop was sat in the back seat of the cab, the Guardian reports.

Both the driver and veteran editor escaped without injury.

Ian Hislop poses for photographers in front of a display of front covers at the Private Eye: The First 50 Years exhibition at the V&A Museum in 2011 (Reuters)

The incident took place on Dean Street, close to where the road meets Oxford Street and near the Private Eye office.

Roads were closed around the scene as police searched the area and officers will examine any CCTV.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 10.10am on Tuesday, 1 October to a report of a firearms discharge on Dean Street, Westminster.

“The driver of a London black taxi reported he was stationary in traffic when a shot was fired towards his vehicle, striking the window. There were no injuries. An investigation has been launched.”

The scene of the incident in Dean Street in Soho (Daniel Lynch)

Mr Hislop has been a captain of the panel show Have I Got News For You with comedian Paul Merton for nearly 30 years.

The 64-year-old has been editor of the Private Eye since 1986 and the magazine is famous for its satire, cartoons and in-depth investigations into political scandals.

He took over the magazine when he was just 26 and in the past, he has been referred to as the “Dalai Lama of Satire”.

He is believed to have become one of the most sued men in English legal history.

The Evening Standard has contacted the Private Eye for comment.