Gunshots fired during burglary in village - police

Officers were called to Fisher Close in Barton le Clay on Friday after reports of gunshots fired during a burglary [Google]

A firearm was reportedly discharged during an aggravated burglary in a village.

Bedfordshire Police were called shortly after 19:30 GMT on Friday after reports of gunshots being fired during a burglary in Fisher Close, Barton le Clay.

Officers attended and no injuries were reported.

Det Insp Adam Butt reassured residents the force was investigating the incident and officers would remain in the area.

"Incidents of this nature will no doubt cause a great deal of concern within the local community," he said.

"I would like to reassure residents that we are working to establish the circumstances of this offence and are committed to apprehending those responsible.

"Officers from our community policing teams will remain in the area over the weekend."

He encouraged residents to raise any concerns with the police.

