Gunshots fired outside Southwest Miami-Dade townhouse Saturday night

Miami-Dade County police responded to multiple gunshots fired outside a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade County late Saturday night.

The shots rang out shortly before midnight at the townhouse, located at the corner of SW 240th Street and 109th Avenue in the Princeton area of the county.

Miami-Dade County police officers investigate outside a townhouse at SW 109th Avenue and 240th Street Saturday, Oct. 20, 2024. Multiple shots were fired outside the home

Police marked the street outside the home with markers indicating multiple spent shell casings. Officers swarmed the area with guns drawn, but it did not appear as if anyone was wounded or killed in the shooting.

Neighbors told a Herald reporter there was a shooting, but they did not know the exact details. Police then told the reporter to get away from the house.

Tire marks were visible on the street and on the grassy median heading toward 240th Street.

Gunfire rang out in front of a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade County — SW 240th St and 109th Ave — late Saturday night. Multiple spent shell casings were on the ground. pic.twitter.com/4pM6VGVEax — David Goodhue (@DavidGoodhue) October 20, 2024

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.