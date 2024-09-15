Shots fired outside Trump golf club where he was playing: Campaign says ex-president is safe

Donald Trump was reported safe by his campaign after gunshots were heard ‘in his vicinity’ on Sunday (AP)

Shots were fired in the vicinity of former President Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday while the ex-president was at the facility, according to a Trump campaign spokesman.

Steven Cheung told reporters that “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity” and said that no further details were available “at this time”.

Trump was golfing Sunday at the course but it wasn’t immediately clear whether he had been on the links when the shots were fired. The Independent has reached out to a spokesperson for comment. Reports indicated that Trump was in the area when shooting occurred outside the club and involved a man who appeared to have a firearm and a Secret Service agent, who opened fire when he saw the alleged weapon.

Reports from CNN, citing “sources briefed on the matter,” initially stated that local law enforcement officials and Secret Service agents “believe that the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump”. But changing information quickly emerged and CNN and the AP soon both reported that the Secret Service agent was the only one to open fire. The suspect reportedly fled in an SUV.

The CNN report also cited local law enforcement officials who stated that an AK-47-style rifle was found at the scene, and a car has been stopped “nearby” in relation to the incident, with one person detained. A GoPro camera and backpack were also reportedly found.

“The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe,” said a spokesman for the US Secret Service.

A statement from the White House also indicated that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on the situation.

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow...