Gunshots reportedly fired at Donald Trump rally - as former president rushed off stage

Gunshots have reportedly been fired at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, with the former president rushed off-stage by security staff.

Trump appeared to fall to the ground as he was giving a speech. He was quickly surrounded by armed security and stayed down for around a minute.

He then rose to his feet and pumped his fist in the air, before being escorted off stage and into a vehicle. He was then driven away from the scene.

Video appeared to show blood on his ear as he was taken away. The former president appeared to be clutching the side of his head as he fell to the ground.

The US Secret Service said Trump was now "safe" and that it had implemented protective measures around the former president.

It also said that an investigation had been launched - but did not give any further details.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a post on X.

Trump's campaign said he was "fine" following the incident.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

"He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

The White House said President Joe Biden had received an "initial briefing" on the incident.

Republican senator for Ohio, J.D. Vance, said in a post on the X social media platform: "Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok."

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said: "My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump.

"I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable."

Israel's president, Benjamin Netanyahu, also shared a post on X: "Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery."

