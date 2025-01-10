Gus Van Sant Boards Psychosexual Thriller ‘Antinous,’ Modern-Day Take on the Life of Emperor Hadrian’s Lover (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmmaker Gus Van Sant, best known for Oscar winners “Good Will Hunting” and “Milk,” has come on board to back psychosexual thriller “Antinous,” a modern-day drama inspired by the life and death of Antinous, the gay lover of the Roman emperor Hadrian. Visual artist Stuart Sandford wrote and will direct the film, which will be his feature film debut.

“Antinous” tells the story of a present-day young actor, who becomes convinced he is the reincarnation of Antinous, sparking a psychosexual drama that bridges the grandeur of ancient Rome with Hollywood’s obsession with youth, beauty and immortality.

Van Sant said: “I’m excited to see Stuart Sandford, an amazing photographer and sculptor, create a beautiful film inspired by the historical relationship between Hadrian and Antinous.”

“Antinous has been on my mind for more than a decade, and his story is one that few people know about,” Sandford said. “As an artist, my work brings together ideas from classical antiquity into a contemporary context. This film takes that concept and expands it greatly. It’s a reflection of enduring struggles with identity, desire, sexuality, obsession, fame, power and societal expectations—themes just as relevant today as they were in antiquity. Antinous’ story takes on profound significance. His life reminds us of the fear and vulnerability that comes with living authentically under oppressive systems.”

The project is produced by Dreamtown’s Ben Charles Edwards (“Quant,” “The Wheels of Heaven”), and Kirsty Bell (“A Bird Flew In,” “Don’t Forget Me”), and is executive produced by Phil McKenzie (“Ronnies”).

Filming is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of this year, with locations spanning London, Los Angeles and Greece, in co-production with the production company and film financier Goldfinch Entertainment.

“This is a story that has remained in the shadows for far too long—a young man whose life and death have rippled through history in art, literature and legend, yet remains largely unknown,” Edwards said. “Antinous’ story is not just history, it’s a reflection of enduring struggles with identity, desire and societal expectations—themes as relevant today as they were in antiquity.”

Dreamtown’s recent projects include “Video Killed the Radio Star,” starring Harriet Cains and Luke Brandon Field, and “The Wheels of Heaven,” starring Mickey Rourke and Geoff Bell.

