Gusty Winds Blow Snow Down Road Following Storm in Eastern Vermont

Gusty winds were seen blowing snow down a roadway in eastern Vermont on Friday, February 7, after snowfall blanketed the region on Thursday.

Footage filmed and posted to X by Jennifer Hannux shows wind blowing snow down Lovers Lane in Hartland, Vermont, on Friday morning. “Look at all the fresh snow drift!” read the post.

According to a local news report, Windsor County was hit with 2.8 to 4 inches of snow on Thursday.

The National Weather Service warned that the area could see additional snow on Saturday night into Sunday. Credit: Jennifer Hannux via Storyful