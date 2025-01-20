Gusty winds, extreme fire weather return to Southern California

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Windy and dry conditions returned to Southern California on Monday, raising the risk of new wildfires sparking as firefighters continue to battle two major blazes in the Los Angeles area that started in similar weather nearly two weeks ago.

Gusts could peak at 70 mph (113 kph) along the coast and 100 mph (160 kph) in the mountains and foothills during extreme fire weather that is expected to last through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a warning of a “ particularly dangerous situation ” for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning due to low humidity and damaging Santa Ana winds.

“The conditions are ripe for explosive fire growth should a fire start,” said Andrew Rorke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Authorities urged people not to mow their lawns to prevent sparking a fire, nor start any fires that could get out of control. They also asked residents to review their evacuation plans and ready emergency kits and be on the lookout for any new blazes and report them quickly.

David Acuna, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said the biggest concerns are the Palisades and Eaton Fires breaking their containment lines and a new blaze starting.

“Don’t do things to start another fire so we can focus on the mitigation of the current fires,” Acuna said.

The low humidity, bone-dry vegetation and strong Santa Ana winds come as firefighters continue to battle two major blazes in the Los Angeles area, the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have destroyed more than 14,000 structures since they broke out during fierce winds on Jan. 7. The Palisades fire was 59% contained on Monday and the Eaton fire 87% contained, according to fire officials.

More evacuation orders were lifted Monday for Pacific Palisades and authorities said only residents would be allowed to get back in after showing proof of residency at a checkpoint. Over the weekend, two men impersonating firefighters attempted to enter an evacuation zone for the Palisades Fire, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Monday the city was prepared for any possible new fires and warned the strong winds could disperse ash from existing fire zones across Southern California. She urged Angelenos to visit lacity.gov to learn about ways to protect themselves from toxic air during Santa Ana winds.

Cal Fire and local fire departments have positioned fire engines, water-dropping aircraft and hand crews across the region to enable a quick response should a new fire break out, Acuna said.

Acuna said Cal Fire had extra fire crews in Kern and Riverside counties.

Los Angeles fire officials said the department has all available engines ready and that 30 of them had been positioned in fire risk areas. The agency also ordered the outgoing shift of about 1,000 firefighters to remain on duty to staff the extra engines.

“The pre-deployment is very, very thoughtful and strategic,” Crowley said.

On Monday afternoon, Los Angeles fire crews quickly put out a a small brush fire that broke out south of Griffith Observatory.

The Associated Press

