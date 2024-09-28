Gusty winds from Helene calm down but rain to continue into weekend
Tropical storm Isaac is expected to grow into a hurricane by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday night, as the storm was generating swells affecting the coast of Bermuda.
Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.
Hurricane Helene could bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge, with officials warning to heed evacuation orders as this is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas
Thousands of people were rescued from flooded homes and cars.
Thousands told to evacuate their homes in North Carolina afteras storm Helene shifts north
Trump infamously took a Sharpie to a federal hurricane projection. Project 2025 would wield an ax.
There were reports of shaking in Victoria and Vancouver, as a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit early Thursday morning
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Isaac was intensifying and Tropical Storm Joyce was getting better organized in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, forecasters said.
Hurricane Helene continues to strengthen as it nears The Big Bend of Florida with landfall estimated around 10pm local time as a destructive category 4 hurricane. This is an extreme and life-threatening situation with unavoidable impacts. Meteorologist Laura Power has everything you need to know.
Hurricane Helene battered Florida as a Cat 4 storm before moving north into Georgia, NC, SC and Tennessee
With about two months left in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics continue to be active with a new storm forming Friday.
Weather whiplash is set to take hold of the Prairies as temperatures will take the region from summer to fall in the span of just 24 hours.
From car accidents to rehabilitation, these big cats are finding their way to care facilities and back to the wild.
Cows are not known to have seafood in their diet, but a team of federal scientists in Nova Scotia started introducing some to seaweed in hopes it could help in the fight against climate change.The focus? The cattle's burps. The Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada project involved feeding 16 cows varying amounts of seaweed at a research farm in Nappan, N.S. It found that by replacing only one percent of the cows' regular feed with kelp, researchers discovered that it reduced the methane emissions fr
Here’s the latest on Category 4 Hurricane Helene
Emergency workers in Florida, Georgia and elsewhere rescued hundreds of people from boats, their homes and their cars as Hurricane Helene's winds, rain and storm surge created havoc Friday on the Gulf of Mexico, in coastal neighborhoods and further inland.
Hurricane Helene is now forecast to reach catastrophic Category 4 strength by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center says, with storm surge potentially climbing to 20 feet along some parts of the coast.
Hurricane Helene slowing as it makes its way toward Florida.
More than 50 people have been rescued after being stranded on the roof of a Tennessee hospital Friday due to rising floodwaters from Hurricane Helene, according to a city official.