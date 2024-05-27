Gusty winds into Monday: May 26 Omaha

Latest Stories
Severe storm risk builds for parts of Ontario again Monday
An approaching Colorado Low moves into Ontario bringing the threat for severe storms Monday, including widespread heavy rainfall. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Canadian Press
At least 15 dead after severe weather carves path of ruin across multiple states in the South
VALLEY VIEW, Texas (AP) — Powerful storms killed at least 15 people, injured hundreds and left a wide trail of destruction Sunday across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where dozens sought shelter in a restroom during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S.
- The Weather Network
Ontario storm risk sets up once again on Saturday
After a round of nocturnal thunderstorms in southwest Ontario, more stormy weather could arrive on Saturday
- The Canadian Press
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
It was 15 years ago that Ontario student Justin Wood started feeling sick. A keen soccer player, snowboarder and mountain biker, Wood said he didn't know the cause but he had to "back off from playing sports and back off from academics." It got worse. "I got really, really sick, and I couldn't really do anything, I couldn't work, I couldn't really function or sort of be part of society. And it took me probably about four or five years to get any sort of diagnosis." When it came, the diagnosis wa
- The Weather Network
Final May days see plenty of rain and storm risks in southern Ontario
Soak up the sun and warmth on Sunday, southern Ontario, as rain and a chance of thunderstorms will return in the not-so-distant future.
- The Weather Network
Rain, thunderstorms kick off final week of May in southern Ontario
A chance for multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms will be what kicks off the final week of May
- The Weather Network
Ontario storm risk crops up again on Saturday before pattern turns
The final weekend in May could get off to a stormy start in southern Ontario, with a widespread chance of thunderstorms, but it will conclude on a much more sunny note before we see additional rainfall
- Global News
Extreme heatwave tests tolerance in South Asia amid world’s largest election
South Asia is facing a prolonged, intense heat wave during the world’s largest election, with officials in India using oral rehydrating salts to combat near-50-degree heat. Much of Pakistan is also facing unbearable conditions. Eric Sorensen reports.
- BBC
Tornadoes and storms leave 15 dead across central US
Powerful storms devastate areas in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma and leave hundreds of thousands without power.
- Business Insider
A Texas coastal engineer says a simple home-buying decision saved his house from Hurricane Harvey — and could help other home-owners in flood zones
This year could the worst hurricane seasons in history, experts predict. A coastal engineer shares how he protected his home during Hurricane Harvey.
- CBC
Hairs from Alberta grizzly bears offer insight into survival of species
At secluded sites across Alberta this summer, grizzly bears — enticed by the perfume of fresh berries, molasses, rancid fish or cow's blood — will wander into corrals hemmed with barbed wire.Known as hair-snag sites, the scent lures are part of a new, long-term study monitoring the health of grizzly bears in the province.The traps are designed to capture hair from each passing bear, helping conservationists better track Alberta's fragile populations of the giant, solitary predators.At each site,
- Reuters
Millions without power as cyclone Remal pounds Bangladesh and India
Strong winds and heavy rain pounded the coastal regions of Bangladesh and India as severe cyclone Remal made landfall late on Sunday, leaving millions without electricity after power poles fell and some trees were uprooted by gusty winds. The storm crossed the coastal regions of Bangladesh's Mongla port and the adjoining Sagar Islands in India's West Bengal state with wind speed measuring up to 135 kmph (about 84 mph), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
- PA Media: UK News
Heavy downpours on the way with thunderstorms set to lash England and Wales
Forecasters warned that hail and lightning strikes may also occur.
- The Canadian Press
'Not currently safe': Mayor warns Fort Nelson wildfire evacuees against early return
Residents of the northeast British Columbia municipality where thousands of people have been forced to leave due to wildfires are being warned against trying to return home early.
- Fox Weather
At least 5 dead in Arkansas as tornado outbreak carves paths through towns
Some across Arkansas woke up to disaster Sunday morning after at least one overnight tornado tore through several towns, killing at least five people across the state.
- The Weather Network
‘This is a tornado emergency’: How forecasters warn of grave danger
Pay attention if you’re ever under a “tornado emergency” or a “particularly dangerous situation,” because you could be in serious trouble.
- LA Times
Column: In the land of giant sequoias, the largest tree in the world gets a checkup
General Sherman appears to be holding up well (not bad for a 2,200-year-old), but because of pests and climate change, the largest tree in the world needs a checkup
- The Canadian Press
Governments must disaster-proof Canada's hospitals against climate change: experts
OTTAWA — A wall of flames met David Matear when he finally stepped outside of the downtown Fort McMurray hospital, after the final patient was hurried out of the building and into a waiting bus. "You couldn't see the trees. You just saw fire," said Matear, the senior operating director for the health system in northern Alberta at that time. "The fire was right on the doorstep … literally, probably about, I don't know, 200 metres away." The sky glowed red over the northern Alberta town, which fel
- Canadian Press Videos
Bangladesh evacuates hundreds of thousands as a severe cyclone approaches from the Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh evacuated nearly 800,000 people from vulnerable areas on Sunday as the country and neighbouring India awaited the arrival of a severe cyclone that has formed over the Bay of Bengal.
- WLWT - Cincinnati
Tracking severe storms
