Gusty winds, rain from Helene making an impact

Tropical storm Isaac is expected to grow into a hurricane by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday night, as the storm was generating swells affecting the coast of Bermuda.
Hurricane Helene could bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge, with officials warning to heed evacuation orders as this is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas
Hurricane Helene continues to rapidly strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its landfall in Florida, watch live cameras in storm's path.
More than 7 feet of storm surge recorded on west coast.
(Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesExclusive Palo Alto Girls S
UPDATED, 5.45 AM PT: At least five people have died as a result of severe weather conditions as Category 4 Hurricane Helene slammed into the U.S. southeastern coast overnight, with winds gusting at 140 mph at its height. One person has died in Florida, there have been three confirmed deaths in Georgia and a fifth …
Trump infamously took a Sharpie to a federal hurricane projection. Project 2025 would wield an ax.
There were reports of shaking in Victoria and Vancouver, as a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit early Thursday morning
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.
Hurricane Helene battered Florida as a Cat 4 storm before moving north into Georgia, NC, SC and Tennessee
Hurricane Helene continues to strengthen as it nears The Big Bend of Florida with landfall estimated around 10pm local time as a destructive category 4 hurricane. This is an extreme and life-threatening situation with unavoidable impacts. Meteorologist Laura Power has everything you need to know.
Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby shot this video of a storm surge that washed away nearby mobile homes in Steinhatchee, Florida. Rigsby was riding out the storm in a house nearby. Speaking to CNN, he said several of the homes floated away and “crashed into each other.”
With about two months left in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics continue to be active with a new storm forming Friday.
If you were woken up by a tremor in the night, you're not alone. A small earthquake struck near Victoria a little after 4 a.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Isaac strengthened Friday into a hurricane in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and could cause dangerous waves in the Azores while Tropical Storm Joyce formed and wasn't threatening land, forecasters said.
From car accidents to rehabilitation, these big cats are finding their way to care facilities and back to the wild.
Emergency workers in Florida, Georgia and elsewhere rescued hundreds of people from boats, their homes and their cars as Hurricane Helene's winds, rain and storm surge created havoc Friday on the Gulf of Mexico, in coastal neighborhoods and further inland.
Here’s the latest on Category 4 Hurricane Helene
Hurricane Helene is now forecast to reach catastrophic Category 4 strength by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center says, with storm surge potentially climbing to 20 feet along some parts of the coast.
Cows are not known to have seafood in their diet, but a team of federal scientists in Nova Scotia started introducing some to seaweed in hopes it could help in the fight against climate change.The focus? The cattle's burps. The Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada project involved feeding 16 cows varying amounts of seaweed at a research farm in Nappan, N.S. It found that by replacing only one percent of the cows' regular feed with kelp, researchers discovered that it reduced the methane emissions fr