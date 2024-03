Gusty winds blew through the Florida Panhandle on Monday, March 25, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of potential downed trees and power outages.

Video taken by Stephen Pearce shows wind shaking trees and wind chimes at his home in Pea Ridge, north of Pensacola, on Monday.

The NWS urged area residents to drive carefully amid the strong wind gusts, which were forecast to reach 45 mph. Credit: Stephen Pearce via Storyful