Gusty Winds Whip Through Havana as Hurricane Rafael Makes Landfall

Gusty winds whipped through Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday, November 6, footage from the municipality of Playa, near Havana, showed.

Footage recorded by Arlene Gomez shows trees bending in the wind and torrential rain.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Rafael made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in western Cuba on Wednesday afternoon, bringing hurricane-force gusts, life-threatening storm surges, and flooding before moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

According to local reports, more than 50,000 people were evacuated from the Cuban capital ahead of the hurricane. Credit: Arlene Gomez via Storyful