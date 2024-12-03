Guthrie High Water Bills

Latest Stories
- CBC
Fredericton woman captured green fireball as it flew across sky during parade
When Gail Dunlap's sister couldn't attend Fredericton's Christmas parade on Saturday night, she decided to record the whole thing on her cellphone.Little did she know she would catch something on camera almost as magical as the big man in red."Just out of the blue, this big green ball [came] out of the sky," Dunlap said."I was quite surprised. I actually caught it on camera, to be honest with you, but it was definitely a lucky shot."The green flying object appeared just in the upper corner of he
- The Independent
MTG was mocked for weather-control claims. Now Florida has a new bill to ban ‘weather modification’
State senator who introduced legislation has repeated shared posts on X referencing chemtrails conspiracy theory
- The Weather Network
Dangerous Ontario snow squalls shift and continue into Monday
Prepare for difficult travel across major thoroughfares across southern Ontario to begin the new work week
- The Canadian Press
Scientists gather to decode puzzle of the world's rarest whale in 'extraordinary' New Zealand study
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — It is the world’s rarest whale, with only seven of its kind ever spotted. Almost nothing is known about the enigmatic species. But on Monday a small group of scientists and cultural experts in New Zealand clustered around a near-perfectly preserved spade-toothed whale hoping to decode decades of mystery.
- The Weather Network
Get ready: Snow piles up in a hurry across Canada in December
Just about every major city across the country picks up double-digit snowfall totals through a typical month of December
- The Weather Network
La Niña’s sputtering role in an uncharted season ahead
Canada's 2024-25 winter season comes with one big question mark rather than a stamp of certainty
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Unrelenting snow squalls blast Ontario with major totals, impact travel
Some areas in Ontario have been hit with 20-100 cm of snowfall so far from the prolonged snow squall event––with plenty of more still to come for some through early this week––resulting in road closures, collisions and power outages and a town-declared state of emergency in Gravenhurst
- CBC
Gravenhurst still digging out after storm, parts of Hwy 11 remain closed
Gravenhurst, Ont. remains under a state of emergency on Monday night after intense snow squalls battered parts of the province over the weekend.The town in Muskoka, which is roughly 176 kilometres north of Toronto, was hit with around 140 centimetres of snow over the weekend and declared a state of emergency early Sunday. Officials said in the town's latest update that the state of emergency is continuing because of the substantial snowfall and the prolonged closure of Highway 11.Ontario Provinc
- The Canadian Press
Ontario says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs
TORONTO — Ontario is urging the federal government to amend proposed electricity regulations after an analysis by the province's system operator concluded the rules would mean $35 billion in additional costs by 2050 — a number environmental groups dispute.
- Tri-City Herald
New Trump administration could bring shift in approach to Snake River dam breaching
Many Republicans who may have the returning president’s ear bitterly oppose dam breaching.
- The Canadian Press
Warnings from Environment Canada as heavy snow, freezing rain hit northern B.C.
A winter storm has dumped heavy snow over parts of central and northern British Columbia, and freezing rain is in the forecast as temperatures start to rise.
- Storyful
Residents Clear Four Feet of Snow After Intense Winter Storm Hits Ontario
Ontario residents cleaned up over four feet of snow between Saturday, November 30, and Monday, December 2, after an intense winter storm hit the region.Footage captured and posted to TikTok by Amelia Mc Gowan-Hayes shows residents freeing and moving vehicles trapped under several feet of snow in Ontario, Canada, over the weekend.“Highway 11 closed and I’ve got four feet of snow. Be careful what you wish for,” she wrote on TikTok.According to a local news report, the massive snowfall was a result of lake-effect snow blowing off the Great Lakes, resulting in over 30,000 power outages throughout the region.Additional snowfall between seven to 12 inches was forecast into Wednesday, according to ECCC Weather Ontario. Credit: Amelia Mc Gowan-Hayes via Storyful
- KameraOne
Bear chases moose family into pond
This is the moment a bear chased a small herd of three moose into a pond in Yukon, Canada on July 17. One of the moose turned around and challenged the bear, causing it to give up on its pursuit.
- CBC
Cooler December, warmer January and February for Windsor-Essex, Environment Canada says
Weather in December will be cooler than normal in the Windsor-Essex region, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.In fact, the weather agency says the region is the only one in Canada where cooler temperatures are forecasted. But January and February will be warmer than usual, said senior climatologist Dave Phillips. "I'm going to say that this winter is going to be more of a winter than last year," Phillips told CBC's Windsor Morning."But you know … it could still be warmer than no
- The Hill
Feeding grazing cows seaweed could cut their methane emissions by nearly 40 percent: Study
Supplementing the diets of grazing beef cows with seaweed in pellet form could cut their methane emissions by almost 40 percent, a new study has found. The seaweed pellets led to this plunge in emissions without affecting the health or weight of the cows, according to the study, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National…
- CBC
Balsam fir trees 'at risk' in New Brunswick amid a changing climate
While artificial Christmas trees might be the popular choice during the holiday season, nothing beats the smell of a fresh balsam fir. But new research out of the University of New Brunswick shows the popular tree is at risk of being harmed by climate change. Anthony Taylor, a forest ecologist and professor of forest management at the University of New Brunswick, said the balsam fir is an important species in the region, making up about 20 per cent of all the trees in the province.Taylor and two
- South China Morning Post
Chinese recycling firm Carbon Zero aims to replicate success overseas after Nasdaq IPO
Shenzhen-based recycling firm Carbon Zero Technologies International, which is eyeing a US listing, is aiming to replicate its success in mainland China globally despite geopolitical uncertainties, according to its founder. Carbon Zero, founded in 2016, operates an online platform that dispatches recycling orders from individuals, retail outlets and consumer brands to its recycling personnel. With thousands of physical sorting centres across China, the company then sells recycled items to disman
- Reuters
Airlines not switching quickly enough to green jet fuel, study says
Most of the world's airlines are not doing enough to switch to sustainable jet fuel, according to a study by Brussels-based advocacy group Transport and Environment, which also found too little investment by oil producers in the transition. "Unfortunately, airlines at the moment are not on the trajectory to have meaningful emissions reduction because they're not buying enough sustainable aviation fuel," Transport and Environment aviation policy manager Francesco Catte said. As it stands, SAF makes up about 1% of aviation fuel use on the global market, which needs to increase for airlines to meet carbon emission reduction targets.
- The Canadian Press
Landmark climate change case opens at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The top United Nations court took up the largest case in its history on Monday, hearing the plight of several small island nations helpless in combating the devastating impact of climate change that they feel endangers their very survival. They demand that major polluting nations be held to account.
- The Canadian Press
Highway 11 north of Toronto reopening, Gravenhurst still digging out of weekend storm
TORONTO — Snow-clearing crews are slowly making progress after an intense weekend storm battered parts of Ontario, allowing Highway 11 north of Toronto to reopen on Monday.