Gutschewski brothers prepare to make Pinnacle Bank Championship debut
Luke and Trevor, the sons of PGA Tour professional Scott Gutschewski, will tee it up together at the Korn Ferry Tour event next month.
Luke and Trevor, the sons of PGA Tour professional Scott Gutschewski, will tee it up together at the Korn Ferry Tour event next month.
This is the biggest purse in the history of the Open Championship.
Mickelson discussed Tiger, jogger pants and more.
Every driver involved in the late crash was uninjured.
TROON, Scotland (AP) — Dan Brown’s mates have been partying this week as the unheralded Englishman dared to challenge for the British Open title.
Jake Paul turned his attention squarely back to "Iron Mike" after defeating "Platinum Mike."
This time, Dunlap gets to cash the winner's check.
Conor McGregor says Mike Perry is fired. Mike Perry says that's not possible.
TROON, Scotland (AP) — The British Open brought a final two hours of the worst weather to the world's best players, and Billy Horschel was up for the fight.
"The money we raised ensured every child on the team was able to participate and make the trip with their families," the actress wrote on Instagram
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bronny James was a spectator on Saturday after the Los Angeles Lakers determined that they have seen all they need out of the NBA's most talked-about rookie.
The $1,750,000 purse is one of the smallest on tour.
Hamilton and Verstappen were called before the stewards but both men escaped without punishment
LeBron James saved the U.S. from what would have been a stunning loss. James’ layup with 8 seconds left was the go-ahead basket Saturday, and the U.S. Olympic team that'll soon head to the Paris Games escaped with a 101-100 win over South Sudan in London, rallying from a 16-point deficit to avoid perhaps the biggest upset in the program's history. South Sudan, the African nation that gained its independence just 13 years ago and is about to play in the Olympics for the first time, led for more t
Jake Paul continues his quest of beating former UFC fighters. The latest was Mike Perry, and he wants the next to be Alex Pereira.
BUDAPEST (AP) — Australian driver Oscar Piastri won his first Formula One race after teammate Lando Norris handed him back the lead to complete a McLaren one-two at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Manchester United have been active during the early part of the summer transfer window and they have already made a couple of signings.The club secured the signature of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna las...
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Daniel Sprong to a one-year contract.
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has reportedly made a decision over his future amidst the club’s willingness to sell him.McTominay is believed to be one of the players United are open t...
ORLEANS — Canada's national men's basketball team wrapped up pre-Olympic play with a 103-93 exhibition win over Puerto Rico on Sunday. Dillon Brooks paced the Canadian attack with 21 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Trey Lyles each chipped in with 15 off the bench. Brooks, a defensive specialist for the Houston Rockers, had a very efficient offensive performance, shooting 8-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-4 from three-point range, in just over 22 minutes of play. RJ Barrett added
Melvin didn't wait for the first pitch Sunday to give the umpires an earful.