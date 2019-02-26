Gutted: What's left of the Ottawa Senators?

Matt Duchene. Ryan Dzingel. Mark Stone. And, what must seem to Senators fans like an eternity ago, team captain and generational bright light Erik Karlsson. All gone.

The gutting of Ottawa's top talent before Monday's trade deadline caps off a woeful year for the team. But wait, there are 20 games left.

So what's left to cheer for? Who's left to cheer for?

Here's a look.

Class of 2017

Three-quarters of the players who got the Sens within a goal of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final are gone.

In case Sens fans needed a stark illustration of that fact, this image started making the rounds on Twitter shortly after Monday's trade deadline passed.

​Bobby Ryan is the only Senator signed through the 2021-22 season, and will be counted on to lead the young players through the rebuild.

Veteran netminder Craig Anderson holds franchise records in games played and wins by goalies, but he's not having a great year compared to the standards he set over his previous seven seasons with the Senators.

Cody Ceci, 25, already has 423 games under his belt. Now the team needs to iron out a new contract with the hometown defenceman — or trade him, too.

Zack Smith is the team's active leader in games played at 595 going into Tuesday night's showdown against the Capitals.

Local grinder Mark Borowiecki and defensive specialist J-G Pageau each have one year left on their contracts after this season.

The young guns

Brady Tkachuk and Colin White are among the league's top rookie scorers this season.

Andrew Foote/CBC More

