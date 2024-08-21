Gutted That Love Is Blind UK Is Already Over? Well, We've Got Some News You're Going To Love

The cast of Love Is Blind UK with hosts Emma and Matt Willis Netflix

After a series packed with twists, turns, tears, false-starts and more confusing feelings towards a funeral director than we ever expected to experience, Love Is Blind UK is officially done as of Wednesday.

The final two instalments of the hit dating show’s inaugural UK run are now streaming on Netflix, offering viewers one final look into the various couples’ relationships – and revealing which of them actually went ahead with saying “I do”.

And if you’re feeling bereft to see the show come to an end, Emma and Matt Willis have some news you might like.

On Wednesday morning, it was revealed that Love Is Blind UK will be getting a second series, which is due to air in 2025.

“We’ve not been able to stop feeling the feels, so we are bringing you another dose of love,” the Busted star enthused in a video posted on Netflix’s X account.

🚨 Breaking news from the pods… 🚨#LoveIsBlindUK will return for a second season next year! pic.twitter.com/FKe3fcNwj4 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 21, 2024

“That’s right, Love Is Blind UK will be back on your screens returning for season two next year,” Emma added.

Matt continued: “We’ve seen your tweets, your comments and all the chats from season one, and we can’t wait to bring you a fresh batch of British singles looking for love in the pods.”

“Get ready to fall back in love with love again, and find out whether love is truly blind,” the former Big Brother host concluded.

If you can’t wait until next year, all six seasons of the original US version of Love Is Blind are streaming now, along with international editions set in Brazil, Mexico, Sweden and Japan.

MORE NETFLIX NEWS: