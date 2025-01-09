Guy Fieri Dishes All the Details on His Free Super Bowl Tailgate in New Orleans with Diplo and Flavor Flav

"It'll be five hours of fun, I promise you that," Fieri tells PEOPLE of the third annual Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans

Guy Fieri is back to bring the Super Bowl experience to the masses.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host announced the return of his Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate happening the same day as Super Bowl 2025 in New Orleans on Feb. 9. Registration for the event, which is free, is now open on GuysFlavortownTailgate.com.

"Not everybody can afford a ticket to the Super Bowl, but everybody deserves to have the Super Bowl feeling and experience — everything from the music, to the drinks, to the interactions, to the festivities," Fieri tells PEOPLE.

Courtesy Medium Rare Guy Fieri at Guy's Flavortown Tailgate in 2024

This is the third year for Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate. "We pulled it off first in Arizona. Then we went in Las Vegas, the land of entertainment — just rocked it there," says Fieri. "Now we're going to go to Mardi Gras World, right on the water, less than a mile away from the stadium [Caesars Superdome], and give people a little Triple D experience."

Fieri and his team hand-picked restaurants featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives to provide the food alongside local eateries.

Diplo and Flavor Flav will return to the stage after DJing during the tailgate in Las Vegas last year. Plus Cowboy Mouth ("The coolest New Orleans party band," says Fieri) will perform.

Courtesy Medium Rare Flavor Flav at Guy's Flavortown Tailgate in 2024

"It's going to be massive," adds the Food Network star. "Here's the cool thing, a bunch of celebrities show up... I think last year we had G-Eazy, I know Gordon Ramsay came by, Eli Manning was there. So you never know who's going to show up."

In 2024, Fieri was also joined by his wife Lori, their sons Hunter and Ryder, his nephew Jules, and Hunter's fiancée Tara Bernstein.

It was imperative to Fieri that the event be free to fans — a feat he was able to pull off thanks to sponsors including Carnival, Crock-Pot, King’s Hawaiian, Sabra, Anheuser-Busch, TickPick, Verizon, GNC, Tyson, Hellmann’s, Natalie’s Juice, and his own Flavortown Sauce and Flavortown Cookware.



Courtesy Medium Rare Guy's Flavortown Tailgate in 2023

"This is my pet project. I love football," says the proud Raiders fan. "There's all kinds of cool stuff that's going to happen. It'll be five hours of fun, I promise you that."

Fans can get free tickets for general admission and enter to win VIP tickets by applying on GuysFlavortownTailgate.com/CarnivalUltimateGiveaway.

