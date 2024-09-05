Guy Fieri Recalls Son Ryder, 18, Learning That He Owns Multiple Homes: 'He Kind of Perks Up'

On 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger,' Guy Fieri gives a tour of his 42-acre California home — which will partly go to his son Ryder

Guy Fieri's children will get a piece of Flavortown — just not quite yet.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star, 56, took journalist Graham Bensinger on a tour of his 42-acre home in Northern California for In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

The Food Network star pointed out how they preserved historic aspects of the property, like a barn built by a gold mining owner, and added personalized touches, like hedges carved into the letters “H” and “R.”

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Guy and Ryder Fieri

The letters represent his two sons, Hunter, 28, and Ryder, 18, whom he shares with wife Lori. Guy, 56, showed Besinger the landscaping detail, which shares a design with a tattoo on his arm and the branding they use for cattle.

“It’s all in their name anyways,” he told Bensinger of his children.

In Depth with Graham Bensinger Guy Fieri on 'In Depth With Graham Bensinger'

Guy explained that his youngest had only recently learned the true scope of his inheritance.

“Ryder just found out yesterday. We were having a big finance meeting and my attorney was here and he said, ‘Well, you understand, Ryder, that the houses over where your grandma lives and your brother lives, you own those houses,’” he said.

He continued, reenacting the San Diego State University student’s reaction, “And he kind of perks up and I’m like, ‘You don’t own them now! They’re in a trust and I run the trust and I’m alive!’”

Ryder Fieri/Instagram Guy Fieri with nephew Jules, sons Ryder and Hunter

“[The attorney] goes, ‘Well, you know it is my fiduciary responsibility now that he is 18 that he knows that he owns it.’ I said, ‘You’re fired,’” Guy joked to Bensinger.

The TV personality has been candid about his ethics related to giving his children money.

Related: Guy Fieri Celebrates His Son and 'Right Hand Man' Hunter on His 28th Birthday: 'One of a Kind'

In December, he told Fox News that he doesn’t plan on giving his sons his money without them getting two degrees.

Guy learned this tough-love mentality from his late father: “I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral.'”

“And I told my boys, ‘None of this that we’ve been…that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me,'" he added.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.