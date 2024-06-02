Guy Ritchie set to direct Young Sherlock show

Guy Ritchie is set to direct a new Young Sherlock show for Prime Video, starring After's Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the titular role.

The eight-part series, based on Andy Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes novels, will serve as an "explosive" origin story for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective (via RadioTimes).

"Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered and unformed when he is caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom," reads the official synopsis.

"Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever."

Matthew Parkhill will write the script, as well as executive producing the series along with Ritchie, Simon Kelton, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Maxwell, Dhana Gilbert, Colin Wilson and Marc Resteghini.

"In Young Sherlock, we're going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they've never imagined before," Ritchie said in a statement.

"We're going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love."



Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, added: "This exciting new chapter about one of the world's best-known literary characters will delight our global customers with its captivating storytelling.

"With the brilliant creative team, led by Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill, we will explore untold mysteries of how young Sherlock found his way to a life of truth-seeking."

Young Sherlock marks a reunion between Ritchie and Tiffin, who recently worked together on Ritchie's action film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

It also marks Ritchie’s return to the Sherlock universe, having previously directed two films starring Robert Downey Jr as the famous detective.

Young Sherlock does not yet have a release date.

