Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman season 2 officially confirmed

Guy Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen has been renewed for a second season.

Lead actors Theo James and Kaya Scodelario will be back as main characters Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass, respectively. Daniel Ings will also be back as Eddie's brother Freddy, perhaps the most memorable character from season one, thanks to his cocaine-fuelled breakdown while dressed as a chicken.

Variety, which broke the news, states the new cast additions will be announced soon, and that filming is set for next year.

Christopher Rafael/Netflix

Related: Best streaming services UK 2024 — including Disney+, Netflix, iPlayer and Apple TV+

The UK content VP for Netflix told the publication: "With its gun-toting chickens and drug-dealing Dukes, The Gentlemen was a huge hit with audiences in 2024. Not really a surprise as Guy Ritchie remains one of the industry's most iconic creators telling authentically British stories with his signature swagger, grit and wit.

"We are thrilled the series will be returning to Netflix for a second season, and cannot wait to see what happens when the worlds of old money and drug money collide once more."

Following the misadventures of a man who inherits an estate only to discover that it's being used as the base of a drug empire, The Gentlemen season one received a strong critical reception upon release.

Kevin Baker/Netflix - Netflix

Related: The Gentlemen's Ray Winstone shares how he kept role under wraps

Digital Spy's own review said: "The eight-parter is the closest thing we have seen in years to the audacious gangster chic Ritchie made his name off. This is the Snatch Ritchie, the Lock, Stock Ritchie and, to the dyed-in-the-wool fans, the RocknRolla Ritchie.

"...As with his best ensemble efforts, it's the cast of homegrown talent playing outlandish characters that keep you coming back."

The Gentlemen season 1 can be streamed on Netflix now. The 2019 Ritchie movie the show is based on has to be purchased digitally or on disc.

You Might Also Like