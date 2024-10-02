Gwen Stefani Reveals the One Thing Blake Shelton Does Every Day That Reminds Her Why She Fell in Love with Him

Stefani and Shelton began dating in 2015 before tying the knot in 2021

Chris Haston/WBTV Gwen Stefani on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

Gwen Stefani is getting candid about her feelings for husband Blake Shelton.

The No Doubt front woman, 54, shared on the Oct. 2 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show the one thing that her husband does that reminds her why she fell in love with him.

“The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing,” Stefani said. “You know what I mean? Which is just— it doesn't even matter like what’s going on. The guy has so much patience, and so much kindness in his heart.”

“It just makes you happier every single day,” she added.

Stefani noted that “laughter” is an integral part of life and something that “we’re all chasing” — so she was lucky to have someone that brought that kind of happiness to her.

“That’s more than enough,” host Jennifer Hudson noted, to which Stefani agreed, “That’s more than enough.”

The couple, who started dating in 2015 after meeting on The Voice the year prior and tied the knot at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch in July 2021, recently celebrated their third anniversary with tribute posts.

Shelton, 48, shared a selfie with his wife, and captioned the post: "Happy anniversary @gwenstefani! I love you!!!!!!!"

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Meanwhile the "Hollaback Girl" singer shared a series of throwback photos from their wedding, writing, "July 3, 2021 ♥️ it has always been you 🥰."

The pair have shared tidbits about their relationship over the years, with the country singer recently comparing his relationship with Stefani to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s in terms of being in the public eye in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

"I think when you’re willing to just come out and just kind of put it in everybody’s face that you’re together and you’re owning it — that’s what Gwen and I did," he said on the show.

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'.

Stefani, who is also set to release her fifth studio album, Bouquet, in November also teased a bit of their relationship, along with her past relationship with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 58, whom she shares sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, in her new single "Somebody Else's.”

"I don’t know what a heart like mine was doin’ in a love like that," she sings in the opening line. "I don’t know what a woman like me was doing with a man like you / But now I got a love so true,” the musician sang.

Stefani announced her album on social media, noting that it will have 10 songs and many have a flower theme, like "Marigolds," "Empty Vase" and "Purple Irises," a duet with Shelton that she released in February.

Bouquet is scheduled to release on Nov. 15.

