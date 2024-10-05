Gwen Stefani Thanks Husband Blake Shelton for 'the Best Day' After Celebrating Her 55th Birthday

The "Don't Speak" singer and Shelton met while coaching on 'The Voice' and married in 2021

Gwen Stefani/Instagram Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

For Gwen Stefani, a birthday isn’t complete without Blake Shelton!

The No Doubt frontwoman turned 55 on Thursday, Oct. 3, and marked the occasion with her country singer husband by her side.

Stefani commemorated her special day with a sweet photo of the couple embracing and used the caption to express some gratitude for Shelton, 48.

“@blakeshelton thank u for the best bday!!” the “Hollaback Girl” singer wrote alongside an Instagram post, which signed off with: “Gx.”

On her Instagram Stories, Stefani added a more candid photo of the longtime couple: a shot of them soaking up some autumn weather on a walk.

In the snap, both Stefani and Shelton rested their hands on each other’s backs and rocked matching white baseball caps as they walked together.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on her 55th birthday

The day after the “Don’t Speak” musician's birthday, Shelton posted an Instagram tribute to his wife, whom he dubbed his "favorite girl.”

The “God’s Country” singer shared a carousel post, which he kicked off with a smiling selfie and snap of the couple performing on stage side by side.

He also included a photo of Stefani sitting in his lap and wrapped the tribute post with a selfie the pair took in a side-view mirror.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favorite girl.. my pretty girl @gwenstefani!!!!!” Shelton wrote in his caption. “I LOVE YOU!!!!!"

Stefani’s birthday comes shortly after she opened up about one of the reasons she fell in love with Shelton, whom she met while coaching on The Voice and married in 2021.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show's Oct. 2 episode, the mother of three revealed the one thing the country star does that reminds her why she fell in love with him: make her laugh.

David Becker/Getty Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

“The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing,” she told host Jennifer Hudson. “You know what I mean? Which is just— it doesn't even matter like what’s going on. The guy has so much patience, and so much kindness in his heart.”

Added Stefani: “It just makes you happier every single day.”

The “Hella Good” singer went on to note that “laughter” is an important part of life that “we’re all chasing,” which makes her all the more lucky to have Shelton.

“That’s more than enough,” Hudson noted, as Stefani echoed: “That’s more than enough.”



