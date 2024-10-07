Gwen Walz to campaign for Harris ticket in southern Wisconsin
Walz will speak to voters in Madison and Beloit on Wednesday.
Billionaire tech executive Elon Musk cast the upcoming presidential election in dire terms during an appearance with Donald Trump, calling the Republican presidential nominee the only candidate “to preserve democracy in America.”
CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w
Maye Musk was called out by attorneys who warned that her post ‘constitutes the solicitation of a crime’
The former president is letting down every Texan and every American by not showing the courage to do the right and principled thing. | Opinion
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
During the middle of yet another rambling rant about how the 2020 election had been stolen from him, Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that one path to a victory over Kamala Harris is to establish a voting mandate in battleground states.“The only way to avoid this miserable thing for America is if Wisconsin and the entire Midwest turn and, I mean, turn out in record numbers,” the former president told rally goers in Juneau, Wisconsin.“We need a mandate in the vote,” he said. At one point during the
An increasingly incoherent and profane former president Donald Trump, 78, is rambling at his rallies at previously unheard-of lengths and showing signs of confusion that could indicate mental decline, according to a New York Times analysis.An average rally speech by the elderly Republican nominee for president—who has promised to release his medical records and cognitive tests and then refused to do so—lasts 82 minutes this election cycle, nearly double the 45 minutes he averaged in 2016, a comp
“You’re not welcome back.”That’s the message the manager of Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Max’s Steaks had for Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick, after his campaign held an event outside the restaurant Friday that the eatery was told would be about autism awareness.Mike Sfida—who agreed to hold the event because his niece and nephew have autism—was alarmed when he saw Donald Trump signs being hung outside the beloved North Philly spot on Friday, the Philadelphia Inqui
Race and age of Florida respondents seemed to correlate with which candidate they supported
It’s the GOP presidential nominee’s fourth event in Wisconsin in eight days
During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed former President Donald Trump’s recent comment about being a protector of women.
The news comes as the former president is set to return to the site of his July assassination attempt.
Reince Priebus and Donna Brazile, who have both respectively chaired the Republican and Democrat National Committees, got caught in a fiery debate over what was more harmful for democracy: attempted assassinations or plain lies.The pair were members of a panel on ABC’s This Week Sunday but decided to take over the air time with their heated exchange.When asked by ABC host George Stephanopolous whether it was right that Trump blamed the assassination attempt on the Democrats, Priebus claimed the
Scandal-hit Republican candidate is trailing Democrat Josh Stein and faces an uphill battle in North Carolina
Trump’s public statements have also become increasingly incoherent.
"Ukraine could win the war if it had an additional $50 billion per year, as well as a green light to bomb military targets inside Russia."
Things got heated over an ad attacking Donald Trump from Conway's political action committee, the Anti-Psychopath PAC.
Trump has swerved military service five times - once by medical disqualification and then four more times for academic reasons
The House speaker declining to say Trump lost the election echoes JD Vance's "damning non-answer" during last week's vice presidential debate.
Saturday Night Live brought back almost all of the 2024 election principals for its cold open tonight, in a spoof of this week’s vice presidential debate between JD Vance (Bowen Yang) and Tim Walz (Jim Gaffigan). The riffs were on the most memorable moments from an otherwise inconsequential 90-minute debate, including when both candidates were …