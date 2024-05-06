Gwendoline Christie Brings Dark Whimsy to the 2024 Met Gala in Doll-Like Makeup and a Custom Margiela Gown

The theatrical look comes months after the 'Wednesday' and 'Game of Thrones' star rocked Pat McGrath's viral “porcelain glass skin” in Margiela's spring/summer 2024 show

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Gwendoline Christie at the 2024 Met Gala

Gwendoline Christie was one of the earliest arrivals at the 2024 Met Gala — and one of the most memorable.

This year’s gala may be themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” but the British Wednesday actress, 45, kicked off the red carpet by channeling evil queen energy in a dark orange Maison Margiela gown and tulle cape.

One of Vogue’s official livestream hosts (along with fellow early arrivals La La Anthony and Ashley Graham) the Game of Thrones alum brought dark whimsy to the carpet with the custom velvet gown, designed by the fashion house’s creative director, John Galliano.

Related: Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Gwendoline Christie at the 2024 Met Gala

The soft-yet-striking look was complete with a striped, sheer opera coat, per Vogue. According to the magazine, it was created with a "'retrograding' technique, which utilizes variations of thread-work, appliqué, and encrustation from the bottom to the top of a garment.”

Adding more color (and theatricality!) to Christie's sophomore Met Gala look was a pair of mustard Tabi x Christian Louboutin pumps, Vogue reported.

To top off the look, the actress wore her platinum hair in a cloud-like, gravity-defying hairstyle, and sported a soft, doll-like makeup look complete with blood-orange blush placed high on her cheekbones.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Gwendoline Christie at the 2024 Met Gala

The dramatic, whimsical look is not the first time Christie has turned heads in a doll-like Margiela look.

Related: 'Game of Thrones' ' Gwendoline Christie Says She Still Loves Wearing Heels Despite Being 6'3"

In January, the Wednesday actress appeared in the Paris-based brand’s spring/summer 2024 presentation in an avant-garde ensemble: a translucent rubber dress, which she wore over a dreamy blue corset.

But the stunning look — completed with Victorian curls, sheer opera gloves and white tights — was not the star of the show, but rather the star's doll-like makeup.

Christie’s “porcelain glass skin” makeup was courtesy of legendary makeup artist, Pat McGrath, and went viral shortly after the show.

Shutterstock by / SplashNews Gwendoline Christie at Maison Margiela's spring/summer 2024 presentation in January 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Last year, Christie made her Met Gala debut in a far more subdued — but equally elegant — look, rocking a floor-length pink gown, courtesy of Fendi Couture by Kim Jones.

The actress paired the debut look with nude pumps, a natural glam and Old Hollywood-inspired curls.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.