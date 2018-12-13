Gwendoline Christie Says the ‘GoT’ Finale Means Good News for Therapists, Bad News for the Rest of Us

Gwendoline Christie seems to have picked up a trait (or two) from her Game of Thrones character Brienne of Tarth.

The 40-year-old GoT star protected season eight spoilers like Brienne protects Jaime Lannister when asked about the show’s final season—but she did share one handy detail.

“You’re going to need therapy,” Christie told E! News. “I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help.” Good to know.

The actress went on to reflect about the series coming to a close, saying, “We’re all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it’s been a truly incredible thing to be a part of.”

*Sends preemptive warning to therapist and counts down days until Brienne and company return*

