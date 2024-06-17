Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba Celebrate Swarovski Exhibition in Milan

On Sunday evening, Swarovski unveiled its exhibition “Swarovski — Masters of Light: From Vienna to Milan,” throwing an exclusive party at Palazzo Citterio, hosted by the brand’s chief executive officer Alexis Nasard and its global creative director Giovanna Engelbert, together with the curator of the exhibition Alexander Fury and the general director of the Pinacoteca di Brera Angelo Crespi.

The VIP crowd, which included names such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Laetitia Casta, Madelaine Petsch, Barbie Ferreira, Laura Harrier and Italian model Bianca Balti, among others, partied in the courtyard of the Palazzo with a DJ set by Carlita.

“I thought the exhibition was amazing, there were so many gorgeous dresses and so many pieces,” said Laura Harrier, who just finished filming the Michael Jackson biopic movie directed by Antoine Fuqua. “I really loved to see all the vintage fashion pieces. All the pieces from the Alexander McQueen era were really amazing.”

Actress Madelaine Petsch fell in love with one piece in particular. “There’s this amazing Vivienne Westwood corset that is the corset of my dreams. If I don’t wear it one day, life isn’t worth it. It’s so beautiful,” she enthused.

Asked about her plans for the following days, the “Riverdale” star, who in September fronted Kim Kardashian’s Skims campaign, said she was leaving the next day. “I’m just here for Swarovski, I am very dedicated to my love of the brand.”

Former “Euphoria” actress Barbie Ferreira echoed her, saying: “I’m not attending any shows, I’m just here with my Swarovski friends.

“The exhibition was insane. I love to see clothes from different decades. I really like this kind of exhibit. There’s so many beautiful pieces,” she continued. “There was the Vivienne Westwood corset and then this bra and underwear that were stunning.”

