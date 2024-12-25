Gwyneth Paltrow Shares a Glimpse Into Her Christmas Celebration in Sweet Snap with Daughter Apple

The actress is a mom to daughter Apple, 20 and son Moses, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is enjoying Christmas alongside her daughter.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, the Goop founder, 52, shared a sweet snap with her daughter Apple, 20, on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo can be seen getting into the Christmas spirit as they bundle up and smile outdoors while holding candlesticks.

"A very merry Christmas to all❤️💚❤️," the proud mom captioned her post.

Paltrow is also a mom to son Moses, 18, and shares both her children with ex-husband Chris Martin.

In October, the mom of two took part in a Q&A session with followers on her Instagram Stories. With both off at college, one fan asked, "How's life as a free bird?"

"Thank you for asking," the actress replied in a video. "It's very different. I have waves of grief and sadness."

However, she shared that she's also found positives in her kids being away at college. "I am kind of getting back in touch with this part of myself that I haven't felt like since I was in my 20s before I had kids," Paltrow explained. "Like, a little more space and imagination, maybe. A little more inner space for what I might want to do that day, stuff like that."

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin

"So, it's evolving. It's interesting," she added.

Paltrow participated in another Instagram Stories Q&A in July, where she posted both a sweet snap of herself with Apple and Moses and some thoughts on the traits about them she loves and worries about.

In response to a follower asking Paltrow for her "last photo with Moses," the actress posted a sweet summery photo of herself standing between her two children on a countryside path surrounded by greenery.



