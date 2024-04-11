Gwyneth Paltrow shares sweet post as son Moses Martin turns 18

The actress paid tribute to her son's "sensitivity and brilliance" in an emotional message. “Happy 18th birthday to you, my son. I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor. I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the 80’s and the French new wave.” Moses is Gwyneth's youngest child – he is one year younger than his older sister, Apple Martin. Gwyneth divorced their father, 47-year-old Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, in 2016.