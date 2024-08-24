Gym fan hopes to flip giant tyre for 26 miles

Will Fraser-Coombe decided to raise money for the mental health charity, Big Moose, after being homeless [Grant Grego]

Some people run or walk great distances to raise money for charity, but Will Fraser-Coombe aims to spend the weekend flipping a huge tyre for 26 miles (42km).

The 28-year-old decided to take on the endurance challenge with the 100kg (15st 10lb) tyre to raise money for bigmoose, a mental health charity.

Will, from Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, who was once homeless, aims to raise £10,000 for the charity, and he has already raised nearly a quarter of the sum.

The challenge began on Saturday morning and Will aims to continue until Monday, with his only rest stolen 20-minute naps every now and then.

The route is along the path at the back of Snap Fitness gym in Pontyclun.

"He's going half a mile and we go out and and head back again," said Grant Grego, his gym buddy and trainer.

"It will be non-stop, if he goes to sleep it will be 20 minutes probably at a time and he'll finish on Bank Holiday Monday."

He said his friend approached him with the "crazy idea" this year and they began training 10-12 hours a week.

Will Fraser-Coombe (right) has been training for the challenge with Grant Grego (left) for more than six months [Grant Grego]

A support crew of his mum, dad, partner, and other gym goers are keeping him going.

"We're hoping to hit a half-marathon within 24 hours and then reassess how he is feeling."

He will be fuelled by such food as flapjacks and dehydrated noodles.

"There's cards showing people's support and quotes from books - when he's down we get the cards out," said Grant.

"We will be here for the whole weekend. We have gone over mitigating factors: if he starts vomiting that will be reason enough to pull out.

"The previous record is 11km (6.8 miles) in 24 hours - but we are not chasing the time, it's a distance event, so we haven't put a time constraint on it."