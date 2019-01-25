Gymnast Beth Tweddle sues makers of The Jump over injuries on Channel 4 show

Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle is suing the makers of The Jump after she fractured her vertebrae on the Channel 4 show.

The London 2012 bronze medallist had to undergo surgery on her neck and spinal cord after she crashed into a barrier during training for the TV programme.

The Jump - which saw celebrities trying several winters sports including bobsleigh and ski jumping - was axed after four series following a string of injuries to contestants.

Tweddle, who is pregnant with her first child, said she was taking legal action to ensure "full accountability for people involved in creating shows like this" and to prevent other people suffering the same fate.

She said: "It's been a long journey and my recovery is still ongoing. I'm not sure I'll ever be 100% again.

"The effects of my accident still interrupt my daily life, and, aside from the severe physical injuries at the start, the hardest part of the recovery process has been the psychological element, dealing with and processing the whole accident and the aftermath of what happened."

She added: "It's disappointing that we have had to seek court proceedings as we had hoped the makers of the programme might be willing to work with us to settle the case.

"But I just want to make sure that there is full accountability for people involved in creating shows like this and to help prevent others having to go through what I have for the past three years."

Tweddle's lawyer Demetrius Danas said the gymnast had suffered severe injuries including two fractured vertebrae which required "serious surgery on her spinal cord".

He added: "She has had to put many parts of her life and career on hold and, while Beth is making a good recovery, she still cannot do many of the things she previously could as an elite athlete and may never fully recover.

"Despite attempts to settle the legal case amicably, the defendants involved in making The Jump have so far denied any liability for her injuries and we have been left with no choice but to issue court proceedings as we seek to resolve the case."

Along with Tweddle, Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding was also forced to pull out of the 2016 series of The Jump due to a ruptured ligament in her knee.

Former Olympic champion swimmer Rebecca Adlington, 27, withdrew from the show on medical advice after a shoulder injury.

Holby City actress Tina Hobley, Made In Chelsea's Mark-Francis Vandelli and Olympic gold medal-winner Linford Christie were among the other famous participants who were injured while taking part in the same series.

In the following series, five-time Olympic champion Sir Bradley Wiggins pulled out after breaking his leg.

Tweddle was the first female gymnast from Great Britain to win a medal at the European Championships, World Championships and Olympic Games.

After retiring in August 2013, she starred on ITV's Dancing on Ice before taking part in The Jump.

A statement from production company Twofour said: "This matter is being dealt with by our insurers and we are unable to comment as the claim is ongoing."