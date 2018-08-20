Gymnast Simone Biles Sends Powerful Message to Sexual Assault Survivors With Teal Leotard

"I stand with all [survivors]," Biles told The Associated Press.

Gold medalist Simone Biles won the USA Gymnastics National Championships while sending a powerful message to sexual assault survivors.

Biles, 21, competed Sunday, wearing a pale teal leotard, the same color as the ribbon that represents sexual assault awareness and prevention.

"[The color] is for the survivors. I stand with all of them and I think it's kind of special to unite [people]," she told The Associated Press.

She came up with the plan to design the teal leotard eight months ago.

Biles is among more than 150 girls and young women who said they were sexually assaulted by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar. He's serving life in prison.

Sunday’s competition saw Biles win a record fifth U.S. all-around title and sweep the four apparatus titles in the process during the competition inside Boston’s TD Garden.

Biles became the first woman to win all five golds at the USA Gymnastics National Championships since Dominique Dawes in 1994. She is also the first non-teenager to win the title since 1971.

Following her big win, former NBA superstar Dwayne Wade tweeted that Biles was "unreal."

On Monday, following a weekend of competing, Biles tweeted: "My body hurts."

my body hurts — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 20, 2018

