Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Back Together with Her Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker: Report

Shortly after separating from her husband, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was seen with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker

Mega/SplashNews Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is officially back together with an old flame: Her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, according to a report from TMZ.

"After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," Blanchard told the outlet.

She added: "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future."

Blanchard shared the statement with the outlet after the pair were spotted together on numerous occasions during the month of April.

In late March, Blanchard announced her split from her husband of less than two years, Ryan Scott Anderson.

"I am learning to listen to my heart," Blanchard wrote, in part, in a statement on her private Facebook account, which was obtained by PEOPLE. "Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Blanchard and Anderson wed in a prison ceremony in 2022.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard on January 2024

Blanchard served eight years of her 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 for conspiring to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. Blanchard was released in December 2023. Godejohn, who carried out the murder of Dee Dee, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.



Shorty after Blanchard announced her separation from Anderson, she was seen with Urker. The two got matching tattoos and had lunch together, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

Urker's mother, Raina Williams, told PEOPLE on April 2 that the pair were just good friends, stating, "Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it," but the two seemed to have now taken their relationship to the next stage.



In photos that were first obtained by TMZ, Blanchard and Urker are seen together holding hands and cuddling at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. In one photo, Urker has two lawn chairs slung over his shoulder while he holds Blanchard's hand.

On April 27, Urker shared photos on Instagram of himself, Blanchard and others at the same music festival, PEOPLE previously reported.



According to E! Online, Urker and Blanchard were previously engaged in 2018 before Blanchard met and married Anderson.

PEOPLE has reached out to Blanchard for comment.



