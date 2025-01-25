Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Denies Using Weight-Loss Drugs After Having Baby, Says She's 'Focusing on Getting Fit' (Exclusive)

“I never have used weight loss drugs to lose weight. I was blessed with a healthy pregnancy and gained very little during my pregnancy," Blanchard told PEOPLE

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is denying rumors about her recent weight loss after giving birth to her baby girl.

On Friday, Jan. 23, the Munchausen by proxy survivor, 33, posted an Instagram Story shutting down rumors, including one that she used weight loss medication.

“NO, I am not on any weight loss medication (I just look damn good for postpartum, hate me cause you ant me)🤷‍♀️," she wrote.

Blanchard also tells PEOPLE the rumor is false.

“I’m addressing all the rumors that content creators spread. It’s not necessarily to anyone in particular, it’s just some of the crazy rumors that have come out over the last few weeks that I wanted to address are not true,” Blanchard tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

She also tells PEOPLE what her postpartum exercise routine will be.

“I am now focusing on getting fit by doing yoga and other exercises to help tone my belly," the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star says. "I bought small gym equipment for my home to start getting healthy.”

GLP-1 drugs — including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro — have become popular in Hollywood for weight loss.

Several celebrities have revealed they have used prescription medication to assist with weight loss, including Jim Gaffigan, Kathy Bates, Rebel Wilson, Oprah, Tracy Morgan, Whoopi Goldberg, Sharon Osbourne, Elon Musk and more.

Other celebrities, including Blanchard, have explained that their weight loss is not due to prescription medication. Other stars who denied taking Ozempic include 50 Cent, Ice Spice, Scheana Shay, Ashley Benson, Julia Fox, Jessica Simpson and Garcelle Beauvais.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker

Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker welcomed their daughter Aurora Raina Urker on Dec. 28 — the first anniversary of Blanchard's release from prison for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

Before Aurora was born, Blanchard told PEOPLE she hopes her daughter will have a different relationship with her, compared to the one she had with her mother.

"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," she said. "My mother told me I was never going to get married, raise a family, have kids or do any of that. So, to be here, standing on my own two feet and expecting my first baby, that's something I've reached as an achievement and a personal goal.”



Read the original article on People