Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Marvels at Daughter in New Ultrasound: ‘She Looks Like a Baby Now and Not a Chicken!’

The mom-to-be says her growing baby no longer resembles a chicken

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Gypsy-Rose Blanchard

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is seemingly looking forward to motherhood!

On Monday, Aug. 19, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star, 33, posted a new YouTube clip of her “17 Weeks Ultrasound Appointment.”

After greeting fans from a bedroom, Blanchard said she and her boyfriend Ken Urker were “heading to a place called Sweet Pea 3-D” to get new photos of the couple’s growing baby girl.

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares New Video Showing Off Her Baby Bump and 'Dance Moves'

Her last sonogram pictures were taken when she was “seven weeks and three days" along in her pregnancy.

“Okay, so for this ultrasound, I’ve been told that I have to drink a lot of water,” she said, now in a kitchen, before taking several big sips.

The time finally came for them to arrive at their ultrasound session in New Orleans. There was even a customized welcome sign waiting for the expectant parents.

Once in the ultrasound room, Blanchard pulled out a special "Daddy to be" ribbon for Urker.

youtube Ken Urker and Gypsy-Rose Blanchard

“She makes me wear these,” he quipped.

Blanchard smiled while listening to her unborn child’s heartbeat. “It’s so fast,” she said as Urker filmed the sweet moments.

The Lifetime television star told the technician that on her last ultrasound visit, her baby “looked like a little chicken.” In order to try and get a better view of the “stubborn” baby, Blanchard got up for a bit to move around.

“Looks like a baby now! And not a chicken,” the mom-to-be said, this time lying down again.

Related: Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares Her 16-Week Pregnancy Milestone with Trips to the Grocery Store

During the session, Blanchard noted that she used to love sleeping the same way her child was positioned in her womb, calling it “comforting.”

“I used to grill her every day for the first three months to drink water,” Urker said from behind the camera as the three of them continued to watch the unborn child.

“I bought her a half-gallon jug for her birthday,” he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The video ended with four images from their session, including one that read, “Hey mom and dad, I love you!” The other three images pointed out the baby’s fist, fingers and calf.

Throughout her pregnancy, Blanchard has been comparing her growing child’s size to different pieces of produce for sweet grocery store pictures. Over the weekend, Blanchard shared another one of her produce updates.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard

“Week 17 and our little one is now the size of a LARGE ONION!!! Any guesses on next week’s fruit or veggie?” she captioned a Saturday, Aug. 17, Instagram picture of herself smiling while holding an onion.

On Aug. 10, Blanchard and Urker announced they are expecting a girl.

Though Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in 2022 while she was in prison for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, she and Urker previously dated before breaking off their engagement in 2019, and later rekindled their relationship.

In March, she announced she was separating from Anderson just three months after her prison release. Since she and Anderson are still legally married, Anderson said he’s required to take a paternity test under Louisiana state law.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.