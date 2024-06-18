Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reacts to Social Media Hate: ‘I Found At Least 10 Death Threats’

In the third episode of ‘Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up,” Blanchard recited an example of a death threat she received on social media

Content warning: This story contains disturbing details of a death threat.

In the third episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard reacted to the online criticism she received following her early prison release in December 2023.

While speaking about the unexpected media attention that came her way after being released, as well as the nearly 5 million Instagram followers she gained, Blanchard revealed that one time when she checked her direct messages, she found “at least 10 death threats” and recited an example of one such message.

“You stupid waste of space. Wait until you are canceled by real people. That’ll ruin your life,” Blanchard, now 32, read off her phone in the June 17 episode. “You are going to wish you are back behind bars. I can’t wait to be a part of tearing you down bit by bit. You deserve nothing but to be six feet under or locked away forever.”

“There are real kids with cancer and real-life problems,” the comment further reads, according to Blanchard. “Unlike you, that just went along with it because mommy told you to." The person who wrote the threat went on to call Blancard a "poor excuse for a human being" and they wished "the worst for you."

Blanchard then expressed the worries she experiences when she receives such messages.

“I understand that a lot of people are upset right now because I came out of prison and the first thing that I was jolted into was this sense of fame,” Blanchard shared in the episode.

“What happens if I get a hater that is a little too comfortable with how they feel and they come up to me and punch me or get physical with me? You know, that is a dangerous situation,” she added. “When the backlash comes, am I at risk for dangerous people?”

Blanchard has been open about her relationship with social media, telling PEOPLE during a Lifetime panel in May how it has negatively affected her mental health.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Gypsy-Rose Blanchard in Los Angeles on May 1, 2024.

“I'm very much an introvert. And so coming out and this media storm hit me, and I was ... At first, I really, really was touched by the positivity that people were showing me," Blanchard said at the time. "And then as social media began and how it always does, it turned negative. It started to have a negative effect on my mental health."

Blanchard also opened up about her decision to step back from and eventually return to social media.

"But I just recently got back into it with having learned don't read comments," she told PEOPLE. "So I mean, I'm just trying to live my life in the best way that I can. And like I said, that's going to include missteps, but I learned from them.”

Before her early prison release, Blanchard told PEOPLE she intended on using whatever influence she had for good.

“I feel like I have been blessed with that ability to possibly create change,” Blanchard said in December 2023. “And that is what I'm trying to do.”



Blanchard was released from prison early in December 2023 after serving eight years for her role in her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard’s 2015 murder in Missouri. In November 2018, Blanchard’s then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, was convicted of first-degree murder for carrying out the slaying, while Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. (Godejohn is currently serving a life sentence without parole.)

A victim of Munchausen by proxy, Blanchard has said Dee Dee mentally and physically abused her throughout her entire life, convincing everyone around them that she was a terminally ill teenager with the mind of a child. Blanchard has also said she was even forced to have unnecessary surgical procedures and use a wheelchair despite being able to walk.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premiered on June 3. New episodes of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premiere every Monday at 9 p.m. ET. on Lifetime.

