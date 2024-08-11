Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals sex of baby: 'The moment y’all have been waiting for'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard must be tickled pink.

The media personality, who recently announced she’s expecting her first child with partner Ken Urker revealed the sex of their baby in a social media post Saturday.

Blanchard and Urker shared the pregnancy update in a sweet Instagram video addressed to their firstborn.

“The moment y’all have been waiting for... It’s a girl!” Blanchard captioned the post. “Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family.”

In the video, the expectant parents spoke to their baby girl about the parenting milestone.

"Sweetie, I'm your mom," Blanchard said, while Urker added, "I'm your dad."

The two concluded in unison: "You are a girl!"

The post also included a photo of Blanchard and Urker standing beside a balloon bouquet, which the couple seemingly popped to reveal the baby’s sex.

“We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors and families who came to our party today!” Blanchard wrote. “We also want (to) thank y’all for your love and support! 💕🎀✨”

Blanchard rose to fame after going to prison for killing her mother in a case of alleged Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant: 'I want to be everything my mother wasn't'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals ‘unplanned’ pregnancy, vows to be a ‘good mother’

In July, Blanchard revealed her pregnancy in a YouTube video titled "I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far."

Blanchard, 33, said in the video that she was 11 weeks pregnant and that the child is due in January 2025. "This was not planned at all,” she said at the time. “It was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

Blanchard served eight years in prison for her role in the fatal stabbing of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, who allegedly suffered from the mental illness Munchausen syndrome by proxy and made Blanchard seem to have various health issues.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard timeline: From her prison release to recent pregnancy announcement

Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years but was granted parole in 2023. Her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn, who conspired with Blanchard in the murder plot, received a life sentence for killing Blanchard's mother. The case has been explored in numerous documentaries, including HBO's "Mommy Dead and Dearest," and dramatized in the Hulu series "The Act."

Blanchard reconciled with Urker, her former fiancé, after separating from husband Ryan Scott Anderson following her release from prison. She and Urker became engaged while she was in prison but later broke up.

In her YouTube video, Blanchard said she has felt a "shift in" herself since she learned of her pregnancy, becoming emotional as she went on to say that she would provide her child with protection, love and "all of the things that I wished I could have had."

"All of the things I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," she said. "I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives pregnancy update with sex reveal