Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Says She Wants to Swap Spotlight for '9 to 5' Job: 'Should Work at McDonald's'

"I've had wonderful opportunities, but I don't see those lasting," Blanchard said about her life in the public eye

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews Gypsy-Rose Blanchard.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is thinking about life out of the spotlight.

Blanchard, 32, has experienced countless new things since she was released from prison in December after serving eight years for conspiring to murder her mother, 48-year-old Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn — and now she's looking at what might be on her horizon going forward.

"I think everything has been very hyped up, and I've had wonderful opportunities, but I don't see those lasting, and I think there comes a time where I have to make a choice," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"And that is, when do I say enough is enough? And I think after so long of having my name in the spotlight, that time is coming really soon," she added.

RW/MediaPunch /IPX Gypsy-Rose Blanchard.

In terms of which job she would choose, her answer might surprise some people. "Part of me is like, maybe I should just go work at McDonald's. I love those French fries!" she told the outlet.

"I don't know. But I do like retail, too, Maybe something at the mall, like makeup or Sephora or something — because I love makeup," Blanchard added.

The famed victim of Munchausen by proxy admitted she still has to adjust to life outside of jail before she can land a regular job, however. "When things calm down and I have no obligations, I do want to get a 9 to 5, but first I have to learn the things that get me there," she added to ET.

Sipa via AP Images Gypsy-Rose Blanchard.

"I'm still working on driving. I need to get my driver's license, as I've said before. So to get to a job I need to know how to drive," Blanchard continued.

Blanchard, who is set to star in Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up on Lifetime, has been documenting many of the firsts she's experienced since her newfound freedom, including heading to In-N-Out Burger for the first time.

Despite saying she preferred the "animal"-style Double Double to a McDonald's Big Mac in a clip shared on TikTok earlier this month, she admitted the latter's fries were still her favorite.

"The fries, still not gonna lie, McDonald's is still my favorite fries. [In-N-Out's] are a little skinny. And as you can see, I'm nothing but skinny," she said in the video.

