Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits From Husband 3 Months After Her Release From Prison

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced Thursday that she is splitting up with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, according to a report.

In a private Facebook post obtained by People, the 32-year-old confirmed she and Anderson are going their separate ways just three months after her release from prison. Blanchard had served more than eight years for plotting the murder of her allegedly abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” Blanchard wrote, according to the magazine. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

