Gypsy Rose Blanchard Welcomes A Baby Girl, Aurora Raina, With Boyfriend Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and boyfriend Ken Urker rang in 2025 by announcing the arrival of their first child, daughter Aurora Raina.

Urker confirmed the child’s birth with an Instagram post on the morning of New Year’s Day.

“Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all,” he wrote alongside a photo showing him and Blanchard in a hospital room with their newborn daughter.

The baby’s name was confirmed by People early Wednesday. In an interview with the outlet published last month, Blanchard dismissed the notion that the name was inspired by Princess Aurora, the heroine of Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty,” or her stepmother’s dog, who happens to be named Aurora Grace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Back whenever Ken and I were together seven years ago, both of us have a fascination with the Northern Lights, and the proper term is the Aurora Borealis,” she explained. “I think it was maybe in 2018, we wrote each other’s future kid’s name on pieces of paper and Aurora is what we both picked without even knowing each other was picking it.”

According to TMZ, Aurora was born in Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 28 ― exactly one year after Blanchard was released from prison after an eight-year sentence. In 2016, she was found guilty of aiding ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn in killing her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

“All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard said when announcing her pregnancy last year. Variety via Getty Images

Experts believe that Dee Dee Blanchard had a mental illness known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which resulted in her inducing and feigning illness in her daughter and then subjecting her to painful medical procedures she never needed.

Blanchard began corresponding with Urker while she was in prison and got engaged to him to 2018. A year later, the couple called off the engagement, with Blanchard later blaming the split on the massive public scrutiny that ensued after her case inspired books, documentary films and an Emmy-winning TV series, “The Act.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Blanchard went on to wed Ryan Anderson in 2022, but the pair separated in March 2024. She and Urker rekindled their romance shortly thereafter and announced their pregnancy in July. Her divorce from Anderson was finalized last month.

In a since-deleted YouTube video posted that same month, Blanchard addressed those who feel she is “not ready to be a mother” because of her criminal background.

“All that matters is making sure that I’m healthy, the baby’s healthy, my relationship with Ken is healthy and we are moving forward in a positive way,” she said, later noting: “All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby.”

Related...