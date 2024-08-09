H.E.R. to Sing National Anthem at Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony as Custom LA28 Emblem Revealed (Exclusive)

PEOPLE can confirm that H.E.R. will be play a significant role in the closing ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty H.E.R. in Paris in March 2023

H.E.R. will be one of the performers closing out the Summer Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday, Aug. 11.

The 27-year-old Grammy winner will be singing the U.S. national anthem at Stade de France stadium as part of the LA28 handover during the closing ceremony of the Paris Games.

Along with the announcement, PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the “Damage” singer’s custom LA28 emblem, which features an electric guitar and her signature sunglasses.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty H.E.R. performs in Las Vegas in December 2019

The custom emblem is a part of LA28's larger emblem campaign has been ongoing since 2020. The campaign is aimed at “capturing the stories of Angelenos, athletes, artists and activists.”

“The LA28 emblem represents a collection of voices that reflects the host city’s vibrant culture of creativity, sport and self-expression,” the organizers added.

LA28

Unlike the opening ceremony which took place along the Seine River, the closing ceremony will be moving back into the Stade de France stadium, which served as the venue for Track and Field and other Olympic events.

According to NBC Sports, a major part of the upcoming closing ceremony will be dedicated to the host city handover from Paris to Los Angeles ahead of the next Summer Olympics in 2028. The city previously hosted the Olympic Games back in 1984 and 1932.

Paras Griffin/Getty H.E.R. performs in Atlanta in October 2021

As another part of the Olympic handover, Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise will be performing a skydiving stunt as a part of the Olympic handover to Los Angeles. According to the outlet, Cruise, 62, will be featured in a pre-recorded segment before he will swing from above the Stade de France onto the field with the Olympic flag in tow.

Team USA also announced on Aug. 8 that Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead will serve as the flag bearers for Paris Games.

Ledecky, 29, and Mead, 29, both won gold medals in their respective events throughout the Paris Games. Both Ledecky and Mead expressed how honored they are for the opportunity in a statement provided by Team USA.

“To share this privilege with Katie makes it all the more special," Mead said in the statement. "My experience at the Paris Games has been the dream of a lifetime and I'm filled with immense pride, gratitude and joy. I also wish to thank the city of Paris, and the entire country of France, for hosting an incredible Games. I'll cherish these memories forever."

“I am so proud of this team’s accomplishments in Paris,” Ledecky said. “And [I’m] excited to celebrate with my teammates on Sunday."

